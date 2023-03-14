Are you a cryptocurrency enthusiast with a penchant for luxury cars? If so, you’ll be thrilled to learn that New Frontier Presents, a leading metaverse company, is now offering a Rolls Royce Cullinan for sale in Ethereum.

RINCON, PUERTO RICO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — What’s more, this incredible deal comes with an NFT 3D model (.glb as unlockable content) and access to the Metaverse World.

The Rolls Royce Cullinan is one of the most prestigious and luxurious vehicles on the market, and owning one is a status symbol that few can attain. But now, with the rise of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, New Frontier Presents is making it possible for anyone to own this incredible car while also offering an exciting new way to unlock additional content and experiences.

With the purchase of the Rolls Royce Cullinan in Ethereum, buyers will receive an NFT 3D model (.glb) of the car, which can be unlocked and viewed using any NFT viewer or browser. This stunning 3D model provides an immersive and interactive way to explore the car in detail, from the intricate details of the exterior to the luxurious interior features. And, as an NFT, this model is a unique and collectible digital asset that can appreciate in value over time.

In addition to the NFT 3D model, buyers will also receive access to the Metaverse (Hyperfy) World, where they can experience the Rolls Royce Cullinan in a virtual environment. This exciting new platform allows users to explore and interact with digital versions of real-world objects and locations, creating a unique and immersive experience that blends the real and virtual worlds.

But why buy a luxury car in Ethereum, and why choose New Frontier Presents for your purchase? For starters, buying a car with cryptocurrency offers a level of security and privacy that traditional payment methods cannot match. Additionally, owning an NFT 3D model of the car is an exclusive and rare asset that can appreciate in value over time, making it a wise investment for those looking to diversify their portfolio.

If you’re a cryptocurrency enthusiast with a taste for luxury cars, the Rolls Royce Cullinan for sale in Ethereum from New Frontier Presents is an opportunity you don’t want to miss. With an NFT 3D model of the car and access to the Metaverse (Hyperfy) World, this purchase offers an exclusive and exciting new way to experience one of the world’s most luxurious vehicles. So why wait? Head to New Frontier Presents today to learn more and make your purchase.

About New Frontier Presents

New Frontier Presents creates digital products and immersive entertainment experiences utilizing blockchain and XR technology. Those that own a brand, platform, business, or even just land can now easily monetize by leveraging New Frontier Presents technology. New Frontier Presents NFP Token allows users to create their own multiple layers of entertainment, earning, rewards, and partnerships.

