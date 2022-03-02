Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New G501F Single-Channel Digital Indicator

New G501F Single-Channel Digital Indicator

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Easy-to-Use Indicator delivers Value and Portability

G501F Indicator from Morehouse

New G501F Single-Channel Digital Indicator from Morehouse delivers value and portability
New G501F Single-Channel Digital Indicator from Morehouse delivers value and portability

YORK, Pa., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Morehouse Instrument Company, Inc. has announced today the new G501F single-channel indicator for force measurement applications. It provides high value at a low cost, delivering reliable performance and high-resolution measurements.

Paired with a single load cell, this portable unit is the answer for laboratories that do not need the performance of a higher-end indicator. Since the indicator is direct read, users do not need to enter input, read, or other values. This eliminates any measurement risk from data entered incorrectly.

The G501F indicator is suitable for one compression and tension load cell and does multi-point calibration in both loading modes. It uses a span algorithm, allowing programmed values to be as close to the desired setpoint as those from similar indicators at the same price point.

Housed in a durable ABS NEMA 12 enclosure, it has an easy-to-read 6-digit LCD display with backlight. The front panel handles a multitude of functions such as units, peak, zero, and data. The indicator can operate on AA Alkaline batteries, re-chargeable batteries, or the AC adapter.

Its full duplex RS-232 port can transmit data on demand or continuously to match the input requirements of a wide variety of peripheral devices including printers, remote displays, and computers. The indicator is NTEP and Canadian certified.

Designed for easy operation, the G501F helps laboratories read force measurements both in the lab and in the field. See our website to learn more about the G501F indicator.

Morehouse Instrument Company: At Morehouse we create a safer world by helping our customers make better force and torque measurements. We believe in changing how people think about force and torque calibration. We challenge the “just calibrate it” mentality by educating our customers on what matters, what causes significant errors, and focus on reducing them. Morehouse makes simple to use calibration products. We build fantastic force equipment that is plumb, level, square, rigid, and provide unparalleled calibration service with less than two-week lead times.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b13832c-8edd-4d2d-83ee-40c827cfb402

CONTACT: Media contact:
Heather Sandoe
717-843-0081
hsandoe@mhforce.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.