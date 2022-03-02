Easy-to-Use Indicator delivers Value and Portability

G501F Indicator from Morehouse New G501F Single-Channel Digital Indicator from Morehouse delivers value and portability

YORK, Pa., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Morehouse Instrument Company, Inc. has announced today the new G501F single-channel indicator for force measurement applications. It provides high value at a low cost, delivering reliable performance and high-resolution measurements.

Paired with a single load cell, this portable unit is the answer for laboratories that do not need the performance of a higher-end indicator. Since the indicator is direct read, users do not need to enter input, read, or other values. This eliminates any measurement risk from data entered incorrectly.

The G501F indicator is suitable for one compression and tension load cell and does multi-point calibration in both loading modes. It uses a span algorithm, allowing programmed values to be as close to the desired setpoint as those from similar indicators at the same price point.

Housed in a durable ABS NEMA 12 enclosure, it has an easy-to-read 6-digit LCD display with backlight. The front panel handles a multitude of functions such as units, peak, zero, and data. The indicator can operate on AA Alkaline batteries, re-chargeable batteries, or the AC adapter.

Its full duplex RS-232 port can transmit data on demand or continuously to match the input requirements of a wide variety of peripheral devices including printers, remote displays, and computers. The indicator is NTEP and Canadian certified.

Designed for easy operation, the G501F helps laboratories read force measurements both in the lab and in the field. See our website to learn more about the G501F indicator.

Morehouse Instrument Company: At Morehouse we create a safer world by helping our customers make better force and torque measurements. We believe in changing how people think about force and torque calibration. We challenge the “just calibrate it” mentality by educating our customers on what matters, what causes significant errors, and focus on reducing them. Morehouse makes simple to use calibration products. We build fantastic force equipment that is plumb, level, square, rigid, and provide unparalleled calibration service with less than two-week lead times.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b13832c-8edd-4d2d-83ee-40c827cfb402

CONTACT: Media contact: Heather Sandoe 717-843-0081 hsandoe@mhforce.com