New Global Summary Reports Enhance ISG Provider Lens™ Research

STAMFORD, Conn., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it has enhanced its ISG Provider Lens™ research series with a new Global Summary report to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered in each of the firm’s technology services studies.

The new Global Summary, along with new Enterprise Context sections in each geographic market report, make it easier for enterprise executives to identify key insights applicable to their roles and responsibilities, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

“Since its 2017 launch, the ISG Provider Lens™ series has stood out from other provider evaluation products because of the real-world insights our research contains,” said Aase. “These are not mere academic evaluations of provider capabilities. Instead, our research draws on the everyday experiences of our global team of more than 700 advisors as they work with enterprise clients and providers. This on-the-ground view, combined with our rigorous evaluation criteria, informs the recommendations ISG makes to enterprises to help them make better sourcing decisions.”

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens research series includes 23 technology services studies, each covering multiple geographic markets and multiple quadrants of defined provider capabilities. The studies now include these enhancements:

Global Summary: This new report was created to help both ISG Provider Lens™ subscription clients and ISG advisors quickly grasp the output of an entire technology service study across multiple geographies. It was developed in response to clients that asked for a way to help them understand key trends across the globe as well as trends unique to each geographic market.

“Enterprise clients want to know which providers are identified most often by ISG as market leaders, across all geographies, as well as which capabilities are most common to the identified leaders,” said Aase. “This new report meets that need.”

Enterprise Context: Each ISG Provider Lens study now includes “Enterprise Context,” a new preface to each capability quadrant that spotlights the key findings of that quadrant and the enterprise roles that will find the content most relevant to their responsibilities.

ISG is adding the enhancements to its 2020 reports and will also update its 2019 published reports with the new features. Readers can see a preview of the enhancements by downloading a free copy of the 2020 ISG Provider Lens Salesforce Ecosystem Global Summary report.

Aase noted that 2020 ISG Provider Lens research written since March will analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the technology services and geographies covered in each study. “This is important context for enterprise buyers as they seek to address the current impact of the pandemic, build resiliency into their operations and develop new plans for future technology investments.”

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

