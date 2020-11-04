New guidebook shares exercises and insights of a masterful life

Ivan Bava invites readers to connect to their Inner Compass and discover their true power and reality

KARLOVAC, Croatia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Offering spiritual truths and eternal wisdoms to guide readers into the path of enlightenment, healing and emotional freedom, Ivan Bava releases his debut publication “Inner Compass” (published by Balboa Press).

Written and designed as a life manual, this book serves as a source of guidance and direction for everyday situations, doubts, problems or challenges faced by anyone. It offers personalized solution to readers by giving short practical answers and practices established in spiritual and metaphysical truths and eternal wisdoms applicable to contemporary world. The book is to be opened randomly in order to receive the answer to the posed question or situation.

The main objective, as the author stresses, is for readers to learn how to trust and connect with the inner compass that is all-knowing and all-powerful. Rather than preaching, Bava encourages an intimate process of taking quiet time, to trust into the higher consciousness and allow the intelligence of the universe to guide them and act through them.

From meditational experiences and direct guidance, this guidebook shares ancient wisdom in modern and understandable language. By applying the exercises and insights, the author hopes readers will be able to attain the masterful life.

“Inner Compass” is being translated into Croatian, Slovenian, Spanish and Macedonian. To purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/795419-inner-compass.

“Inner Compass”

By Ivan Bava

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 152 pages | ISBN 9781982244606

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 152 pages | ISBN 9781982244583

E-Book | 152 pages | ISBN 9781982244590

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Ivan Bava is an awakened master of non-duality, allowing and surrender to the “Flow of Life.” A disciple of Sathya Sai Baba, he was born in Croatia as Ivan Bavcevic and graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology to become an international lecturer, therapist and life sciences teacher with his School of Awareness and Spiritual Mastery established in Spain, Slovenia and Croatia. He holds his programs directly in Spanish, English and Croatian, giving people access to the most current life and spiritual knowledge in their mother tongue. He is also a guest speaker at the University of Granada and other schools and colleges in Europe. Every month, he teaches hundreds of students and public audiences’ practical disciplines for a conscious and advanced life as a “master over your own mind, emotions and body.” He is a frequent guest in various radio and TV shows, and international conferences together with other bestselling authors. From 2011 till 2019, Bava has traveled more than half a million kilometers and gave more than 7,000 hours of lectures, workshops and healing sessions. In his work with thousands of people, he has seen that there is a huge inner struggle and lack of acceptance of oneself so he uses his ALO Method (Allow, Let Go, Surrender) to give people the possibility for liberation from the conditioning of the past, traumas, resentments, and emotional and mental states.

