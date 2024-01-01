California, Illinois and Colorado among states implementing ‘red flag’ laws after US ends 2023 with more mass shootings than daysNew gun safety laws are taking effect in several states around the US on 1 January after the country ended 2023 with more mass shootings than days.States including California, Illinois and Colorado are starting the year by implementing extreme risk protection orders, more commonly referred to as “red flag” laws, as a means to prevent further gun violence. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were 655 mass shootings in the US in 2023. Continue reading…

Read Full Story