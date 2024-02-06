New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Tuesday that robocalls with an “AI-generated clone” of President Biden’s voice encouraging voters not to participate in the Granite State’s primaries last month have been traced back to two Texas-based companies – and vowed possible federal and state action to ensure election integrity.
Formella, a Republican, held a press conference in Concord to describe how on Jan. 21 – just two days before the Jan. 23 p
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- New Hampshire AG traces robocalls with ‘AI-generated clone’ of Biden’s voice back to Texas-based companies - February 6, 2024
- Biden tells crowd he recently met with Mitterrand, former French president who died in 1996 - February 6, 2024
- Speaker Johnson cheers on Senate border deal’s potential demise: ‘We welcome it’ - February 6, 2024