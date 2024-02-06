New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Tuesday that robocalls with an “AI-generated clone” of President Biden’s voice encouraging voters not to participate in the Granite State’s primaries last month have been traced back to two Texas-based companies – and vowed possible federal and state action to ensure election integrity.

Formella, a Republican, held a press conference in Concord to describe how on Jan. 21 – just two days before the Jan. 23 p

