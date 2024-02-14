I came. I saw. I Concord.

A New Hampshire lawmaker wants to amend state law to include an official pronunciation of the capital city, one of many communities called Concord across the country. While North Carolinians pronounce the second syllable so it rhymes with “bored,” New Hampshire, Massachusetts and California are among those who favor something closer to — in the words of Julius Caesar — “conquered.”

NEW HAMPSHIRE DEMOCRAT CRADLES NEWBORN D

[Read Full story at source]