I came. I saw. I Concord.
A New Hampshire lawmaker wants to amend state law to include an official pronunciation of the capital city, one of many communities called Concord across the country. While North Carolinians pronounce the second syllable so it rhymes with “bored,” New Hampshire, Massachusetts and California are among those who favor something closer to — in the words of Julius Caesar — “conquered.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE DEMOCRAT CRADLES NEWBORN D
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- WV agriculture bill revives concerns over planned fumigation facility - February 13, 2024
- New Hampshire Democrat proposes official pronunciation for state capital Concord - February 13, 2024
- House votes to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas over border crisis - February 13, 2024