New Hampshire Extends Partnership with Conduent to Maintain, Operate and Enhance Medicaid Management Information System

Company will continue to support Medicaid beneficiaries and providers with a range of services including online enrollment, eligibility verification and claims processing

Conduent will also upgrade technical capabilities of the Medicaid system to increase security and processing speed and provide cost efficiencies

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced it has extended its partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (NH DHHS), serving as the exclusive provider of services to modernize the state’s Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS). Conduent will provide maintenance, operations and enhancements that support NH DHHS’s ability to serve approximately 220,000 beneficiaries and process more than 15 million claims annually.

In addition, the company will upgrade the state’s MMIS to a virtualized environment, while increasing system security, reliability, scalability, and performance.

Since 2005, Conduent has provided solutions to the NH DHHS to enhance the effectiveness, coordination and delivery of numerous initiatives that embody the agency’s mission to facilitate whole-person care. The company will continue to serve as fiscal agent for the state’s Medicaid program, providing online enrollment, eligibility verification and claims processing to help 30,000 providers meet the medical, behavioral and social needs of people across New Hampshire.

“This award demonstrates our strong MMIS expertise, and the trust NH DHHS has placed in us to help the state move its Medicaid program forward for the future,” said Pat Costa, President, Government Healthcare Solutions at Conduent. “Our team is committed to the department’s effort to bring about new technologies and efficiencies that will ultimately benefit providers and beneficiaries across New Hampshire.”

The contract renewal for MMIS maintenance, operations and enhancements, which is valued at approximately $206 million, includes a five-year base term plus a five-year option to extend until 2031.

Earlier this year, Conduent announced a related contract to help the state comply with the federal Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule. That project provides Medicaid beneficiaries with improved, secure access to their personal health information, enabling them to make more informed healthcare decisions.

With 50 years of experience in the government health and social services industry, Conduent supports more than 41 million customers annually with various government health programs and other eligibility services. For Medicaid, Conduent supports systems in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and it has facilitated federal MMIS certifications in 14 states.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology, and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients, including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

