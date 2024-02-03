The associate medical director of New Hampshire Hospital urged lawmakers to pass gun control legislation Friday, describing the anguish that followed the fatal shooting of a security officer in the facility’s lobby last year.
“A coworker was murdered 100 feet from my office,” Dr. Samanta Swetter told the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee. “Then I had to sit there while other people I loved were in danger, and I could do very little to help them.”
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- New Hampshire lawmakers weigh half-dozen gun laws following hospital shooting - February 2, 2024
- Abrams-founded group to appeal ruling saying Georgia voter eligibility challenges were legal - February 2, 2024
- US ‘not looking for a war with Iran,’ White House says, strikes designed to ‘put an end’ to attacks on troops - February 2, 2024