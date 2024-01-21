A New Hampshire man received probation after admitting to threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., whom he accused in a voicemail of “coming for the gays.”
Allan Poller, 24, had already pleaded guilty in October to transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another.
He was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine in federal court on Thursday, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.
Poller, a Keen
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Asa Hutchinson shares support for Nikki Haley ahead of New Hampshire primary, says Trump trying to ‘divide’ - January 21, 2024
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Trump - January 21, 2024
- New Hampshire man who admitted to threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz sentenced to probation - January 21, 2024