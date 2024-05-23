The New Hampshire political consultant behind robocalls mimicking President Biden is now facing 24 criminal charges, 13 of which are felony counts.
Steve Kramer admitted to commissioning robocalls that used artificial intelligence to generate a voice similar to President Biden encouraging recipients not to participate in the primary.
The Federal Communications Commission also announced $6 million in fines against Kramer.
“It’s important that you save your vote for t
