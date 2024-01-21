A protester at a Donald Trump rally in New Hampshire was immediately escorted out after interrupting the event and trying to join the former president onstage.

“Who is this? Is this a friend,” Trump asked during a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Video from the rally showed a man who was wearing a black sweatshirt, reading “Kelly’s Roast Beef,” who yelled indecipherable phrases at the former president.

“Get out of

