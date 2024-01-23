I could give you 30 different reasons why Ron DeSantis flamed out before today’s New Hampshire primary.
Plenty of media folks are delighting in kicking him when he’s down – worst campaign of all time and so on – and his relentlessly negative coverage, augmented by his own mishandling of the media, is a factor.
WHY DESANTIS CANCELING SUNDAY SHOWS (INCLUDING MINE) LED TO HIS QUITTING THE RACE
But it comes down to something more existential.
One excha
