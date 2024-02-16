New Hampshire lawmakers approved Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s request Friday to send 15 National Guard volunteers to the Texas border with Mexico after he called fentanyl the state’s most serious health crisis.

Along with a dozen other Republican governors, he traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas, earlier this month to support Gov. Greg Abbott, who has been in a standoff with the Biden administration since Texas began denying access to U.S. Border Patrol agents at a park along the Rio Grand

[Read Full story at source]