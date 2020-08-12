New Hampshire Unveils State’s First Retail Sportsbook with Robust Safety and Sanitization Measures

DraftKings, The Brook and the New Hampshire Lottery Team Up to offer a Premier Sports Betting Experience

BOSTON and SEABROOK, N.H., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG), The Brook and the New Hampshire Lottery announced the opening of the new, state-of-the-art DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook with enhanced safety and sanitization protocols in place. The sportsbook will serve as the first of its kind for the state, allowing sports fans to place legal bets on all major professional and collegiate U.S. sports at a retail location.

“With major sports resuming in recent weeks, I am extremely pleased The Brook is opening its new retail sportsbook,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “This retail sportsbook represents the next evolution for the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings, which have already established New Hampshire as the go-to destination for sports betting in the Northeast. Along with placing bets online and with their mobile devices, sports fans now have an exciting new retail location where they can place bets on their favorite teams and experience this new way to win.”

Committed to providing a safe experience for guests as part of “the new normal,” Nevada-based Eureka Casino Resorts, which acquired and re-branded The Brook in 2019, spent months designing a new safety and sanitization plan to guide staff and guests. The plan includes physical distancing and hand sanitizer stations throughout the space, including in seating areas and on the gaming floor, in addition to requiring guests and employees to wear a mask. In consultation with regulators and public health officials, DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook may add to or update its safety and sanitization procedures.

Outfitted with betting kiosks and video walls, the sportsbook exists within The Brook’s “Stadium” sports entertainment space to deliver the ultimate gaming experience. The opening coincides with the return to action of many professional U.S. sports leagues and marks DraftKings’ eighth retail location in the United States.

“We are proud to collaborate with the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings to open New Hampshire’s first retail sportsbook in a venue we know will live up to our motto: Live Free & Play,” said Andre Carrier, CEO, The Brook. “We built The Stadium at The Brook to be the best place to watch sports anywhere in New England. Unless you’re at the game, we feel that there’s no better place. Our new sportsbook will offer sports fans throughout the region a state-of-the-art, dynamic betting experience.”

In collaboration with the New Hampshire Lottery, The Brook and DraftKings have worked tirelessly to satisfy statewide demand from New Hampshire sports bettors, including Seabrook city residents who voted to approve a potential retail location, ultimately spurring the final approvals from the New Hampshire Lottery. While the stay-at-home order was in effect and as businesses were allowed to re-open, The Brook researched best practices for sanitization and safety, and now has a comprehensive plan to ensure sports and gaming enthusiasts are able to enjoy their experience in a clean space.

“DraftKings is a customer-first company that looks at the many ways fans engage with sports,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer, DraftKings. “Our valued collaboration with The Brook and the New Hampshire Lottery will bring an immersive and entertaining in-person sports betting experience to fans in New Hampshire.”

In January 2019, Eureka Casino Resorts acquired the historic 75-acre property and began a year-long, multimillion-dollar project to completely remodel and rebrand the 90,000 square foot facility as The Brook. Formerly known as the iconic Seabrook Park, the transformation included an ultramodern Race & Sportsbook, the largest of its kind within 300 miles, at the only pari-mutuel facility in New Hampshire. The new space, “The Stadium,” offers stadium seating on couches and movie theater-style chairs with three cinema-size screens and hundreds of TVs, making it a premier destination on the Seacoast for watch parties and date nights, as well as group and corporate events.

“The New Hampshire Lottery is excited to be working with The Brook and DraftKings to open New Hampshire’s first retail sportsbook, further establishing New Hampshire as a premier sports betting destination in the northeast,” said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director, New Hampshire Lottery. “With more than 42,000 registered NH users, mobile sports betting is already attracting a new generation of players to the New Hampshire Lottery. The addition of The Brook’s retail sportsbook will only further support our efforts to maximize revenue for education in New Hampshire.”

The New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings launched mobile sports betting in the state in December 2019. DraftKings is New Hampshire’s exclusive sports betting provider and has committed to operating at least four retail sportsbook locations statewide. Since December 2019, total sports betting in New Hampshire has exceeded $65 million.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is tentatively planned to take place in September 2020 at a date and time to be determined. For additional information and to download the DraftKings Sportsbook app, click here .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

About The Brook

Formerly known as Seabrook Park, The Brook is a 75-acre property located just over the border between New Hampshire and Massachusetts that recently completed a year-long redevelopment by its new owners, Eureka Casino Resort, an established Nevada-based company that is 100% employee-owned.

In January 2020, The Brook unveiled a sports viewing and pari-mutuel wagering venue with state-of-the-art audio visuals, food and drink and casino table games, such as blackjack, roulette and Cajun Stud. The Brook is also the only casino venue in New Hampshire to offer Stadium Gaming technology and offers simulcast racing seven days a week. In addition, The Brook features 16 poker tables and a regular schedule of daily tournaments and giveaways.

About New Hampshire Lottery

Since 1964, the New Hampshire Lottery has contributed more than $2 billion and counting to education in New Hampshire, including an all-time record $106.5 million during fiscal year. For the past 55 years, the New Hampshire Lottery has recorded more than $7 billion in lottery sales and other earnings, paying over $4.7 billion in prizes and other cost of sales in that time.

The New Hampshire Lottery Commission, located at 14 Integra Drive in Concord, New Hampshire, currently manages all lottery operations in the state, including instant games, New Hampshire Powerball®, New Hampshire Mega Millions®, Tri-State Megabucks℠, Tri-State Pick3®/Pick4® Daily Numbers games, Gimme 5, Fast Play games, Lucky For Life®, KENO 603℠, and iLottery. The New Hampshire Lottery also regulates charitable gaming, including Bingo, Lucky 7, and Games of Chance, along with simulcast racing, fantasy sports, and sports wagering.

Media Contacts :



Maura McCann

NH Lottery

(603) 271-7111

[email protected]

EJ Powers

NH Lottery

(413) 441-4772

[email protected]

Stephen Miraglia

DraftKings Inc.

[email protected]