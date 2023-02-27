Backed by healthcare and data experts, Integral enables faster insights to produce better patient outcomes, increase access to care, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integral , a new health tech company, today launched the first end-to-end collaborative software suite to automate healthcare data compliance – improving the ability to quickly evaluate sensitive healthcare data and drive patient-centric analysis.

Emerging from stealth, the company announced a pre-seed funding round and launched the Integral Platform – a suite of automation and collaborative tools that enables healthcare data compliance in hours to days, rather than months, and enables businesses to make quick, informed decisions to improve everyday people’s health.

Until now, there was no way to automate the privacy certification of healthcare datasets to comply with regulations like HIPAA . Today it is a slow, cumbersome, manual, and expensive process typically performed as a consulting service. Integral directly integrates with data storage systems such as AWS (Amazon Web Services) or GCP (Google Cloud Platform), continuously runs a set of privacy assessments, and enables users to resolve privacy violations through an easy-to-use interface. Integral powers real-time compliance so companies can work with data safely and more quickly than they ever have before.

“Today, healthcare data compliance is done on an episodic, ad-hoc basis rather than a continuous process,” said Shubh Sinha, co-founder and CEO, Integral. “I believe there needs to be a continuous solution to solve this continuous problem. By speeding up the compliance process for healthcare data, Integral makes it possible to create bespoke patient experiences, streamline drug development research, and more while ensuring patient privacy. This is critical to creating a better healthcare system.”

Integral is backed by experts in healthcare and tech. The pre-seed round funding was led by Virtue Ventures and joined by Caffeinated Capital , GreatPoint Ventures , Array Ventures , LiveRamp Ventures , as well as angel investors Joel Jewitt , co-founder and vice president at LiveRamp, Michel Tricot co-founder and CEO at Airbyte, Sam Whitaker , founder and CEO at Mural Health, Abhishek Chandra , co-founder and CEO at Recora Health, Andrew Arruda , co-founder and CEO at Flexpa, and others. Advisors to the company are Jason Brenner , regional vice president for healthcare and life sciences at LiveRamp and Bradley Malin , vice chair for research and professor of biomedical informatics at Vanderbilt University.

The Integral Platform consists of collaboration tools so companies can efficiently manage their data partners, automated documentation generation for easy history tracking, and a robust privacy engine to customize and remediate data.

On Wednesday, March 1, the company co-founder and CEO, Shubh Sinha, is speaking at LiveRamp’s conference, RampUp, in San Francisco, Break through and Accelerate with New Ways to Connect Data .

To learn more and for a demonstration of Integral capabilities, go to https://useintegral.com .

About Integral

Integral was founded in 2022 by Shubh Sinha and John Kuhn when they saw a lack of information communication between systems in healthcare, during the height of the pandemic. Integral enables healthcare companies to create compliant datasets for analysis, sharing, machine learning, and more. By making data compliant throughout the healthcare ecosystem, Integral is building the data enablement layer to automate healthcare data compliance. Integral is based in San Francisco and is backed by Virtue Ventures along with Caffeinated Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, Array Ventures, LiveRamp Ventures and several angel investors. To learn more visit https://useintegral.com .

Media Contact

Joe Eckert for Integral

jeckert@eckertcomms.com