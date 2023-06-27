NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today inducted Mayo Clinic Chief Financial Officer Dennis E. Dahlen, FHFMA, MBA, CPA, into office as Chair of its Board of Directors for the 2023-24 term, which began on June 1, 2023.

In his role as the chief elected officer of HFMA, Dahlen will lead the association during a year of continuing transformative change as a new CEO takes the helm at HFMA. He will also be responsible for providing overall direction to the Association by actions such as establishing policies, appointing key leaders, planning educational programs and representing the Association at various events.

“Dennis is a highly regarded healthcare finance and strategy expert who brings cutting-edge thinking to HFMA governance,” said HFMA President and CEO Ann Jordan. “He is both a stabilizing influence and a leader who inspires people to embrace change, an invaluable combination.”

Dahlen has served as CFO of Mayo Clinic –a $16 billion enterprise that includes clinical practice, research and medical education operations – since 2017. He previously held the same position at Banner Health, an $8 billion integrated healthcare delivery system in Phoenix, after serving in other executive positions there, beginning in 1999.

“It’s time. Time to reflect on more than 75 years of service to the industry and our now more- than-100,000 members, time to celebrate the many accomplishments of Joe Fifer’s tenure as CEO and build on them as Ann Jordan begins a new chapter as our new CEO, and most importantly, time to act by truly stepping into our role leading healthcare finance in these challenging times,” said Dahlen in addressing the assembled healthcare finance leaders at HFMA’s annual conference.

Dahlen has served or is currently serving on the boards of Greater MSP (Minneapolis Saint Paul Regional Economic Development Partnership), Think Bank, InvisionAZ, CivicaRx and the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency. His past board service includes chairmanships of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Spirit in the Desert Retreat Center.

Dahlen holds an MBA in finance from Minnesota State University, Moorhead and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks.

Other new HFMA Board officers for 2023-24 include Chair-elect Marc B. Scher, FHFMA, CPA, Partner, KPMG LLP; and Secretary-Treasurer Kiran N. Batheja, FHFMA, Director, Patient Registration and Financial Counseling, University Hospital, Newark, N.J.

Additionally, three newly elected members joined the HFMA Board for a three-year term ending in 2026. They are:

Nikki Harper, FHFMA, Enterprise Vice President, Patient Financial Services, Trinity Health

Scott R. Hawig, CPA, CMA, Executive Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Treasurer, Froedtert Health

Susan K. Nelson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, MedStar Health

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 100,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

