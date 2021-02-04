New High-Performance Rugged Server Bolsters Cybersecurity for Multi-Domain Operations

Delivers data center-level performance while maintaining data integrity at the edge

Mercury Systems RES Trust XR6 Secure Server Ruggedized for harsh environments, Mercury’s new RES Trust XR6 secure server features trusted performance and built-in data integrity protection for mission-critical C4ISR, electronic warfare (EW) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the latest model in its secure server product line, the new RES Trust XR6 rackmount server with BuiltSECURE™ technology. Ruggedized for harsh environments, the secure server features trusted performance and built-in data integrity protection for mission-critical C4ISR, electronic warfare (EW) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Featuring the latest Intel server-class processors, the secure server delivers data center technologies to the field without compromising security, allowing customers to make decisions with confidence.

“To stay ahead of and counteract adversarial threats, our customers require the speed and capabilities of the latest processing platforms at the tactical edge,” said Scott Orton, vice president and general manager, Edge. “As a leading manufacturer of rugged rackmount servers, Mercury continues to develop innovative and affordable platforms that deliver command and control efficiencies and streamline mission-critical operations across multiple domains. Our new RES Trust XR6 server offering extends the high performance, configuration flexibility and environmental resiliency of our standard servers with a security architecture that can be extended across processor generations to reduce overall cost and accelerate development schedules.”

With best-in-class physical security, RES Trust servers are customizable with a variety of nation-state-level data confidentiality protections, making them ideal for foreign military sales (FMS) or direct commercial sales (DCS) programs. The servers can be optionally configured with Mercury’s ASURRE-Stor secure solid-state drives (SSDs), providing self-encryption and data-at-rest protection for the NSA’s Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program. All Mercury secure motherboards are manufactured in DMEA-accredited, IPC-1791 certified U.S. facilities, and utilize a trusted supply chain to minimize the risk of back doors, counterfeits and trojans.

Operating at the intersection of high-tech and defense, Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible. Our work is inspired by our Purpose of delivering Innovation That Matters, By and For People Who Matter, to make the world a safer, more secure place for all. For more information, visit mrcy.com/trustedsecureservers or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or [email protected]

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a leading technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, positioned at the intersection of high-tech and defense. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the Company delivers solutions that power a broad range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for mission success in some of the most challenging and demanding environments. The Company envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet customers’ most-pressing high-tech needs, including those specific to the defense community. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2021 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 3, 2020. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

CONTACT

Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems Inc.

+1 (978) 967-1366 | [email protected]

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29944a15-c35e-4b32-9f7b-6fcabd6c7f5a.