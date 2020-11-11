New historical novel follows a young woman attempting to prevail against all odds in a new land

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

‘Helen in America’ is Beverly Westman’s second book in a series, following “Helen”

JAMESTOWN, N.D., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beginning a journey into the unknown where she must face many challenges she never expected, a young woman continues to show her perseverance, strength and determination in Beverly Westman’s new novel, “Helen in America” (published by Archway Publishing). The book is a sequel to the author’s earlier book, “Helen.”

 

Married to a local man at a young age, Helen begins a journey into the unknown where she must face many challenges she never expected. Moving from the “old country” to America, she embarks on a journey into the future where she meets many people who influence her life in diverse ways. As she comes to know illness, devastation, hardships, and separation from her family, Helen ultimately loses her courage and will to go on. But it is not until she finds unexpected love and then sadly loses that love that Helen becomes determined to persevere. No matter what life gives her, Helen must find a way to move into a new future through the strength found in a love that, although it can never be, will always be.

 

“I learned first-hand from my grandmother, and all family members the importance of family, friends, love, determination and honor of country,” Westman says. “My grandmother’s life inspired me to write this book, some of her life lessons and her determination to live the best life offered, along with some of the stories she told. However this book is totally fiction.

 

“Helen in America” is available for purchase on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Helen-America-Beverly-Westman/dp/1480893862.

 

“Helen in America”

By Beverly Westman

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 358 pages | ISBN 9781480893863

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 358 pages | ISBN 9781480893870

E-Book | 358 pages | ISBN 9781480893887

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Beverly Westman grew up in a small town in North Dakota where she relied on her active imagination to create stories from a young age. Throughout the years, she has also used the visual medium of oil painting to tell stories. Now retired, the mother of four adult children and grandmother of seven spends her time volunteering and writing. “Helen in America” is the second book in a series, following “Helen.”

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

