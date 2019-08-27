New Holland Agriculture is launching one of the industry’s biggest equipment giveaways ever in the U.S. and Canada

The prizes awarded through the Great New Holland Haytools Giveaway are valued at more than $400,000 (over $500,000 in Canadian dollars)

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. , Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Holland, a leading agricultural and construction equipment manufacturer, will launch The Great New Holland Haytools Giveaway in partnership with media leader Farm Journal at Farm Progress Show. The contest opens on August 27, 2019. This momentous promotion will highlight New Holland’s 125-year anniversary coming up in 2020. With prizes valued at more than $400,000 USD and featuring five cutting-edge haytools, this will be one of the biggest haytools giveaways ever.

Five winners will be selected to win one of five New Holland haytools in the contest including: a special-edition Blue Power T6.180 Dynamic Command Transmission tractor with 855LA loader (Approx. retail value (ARV): $190,285 USD, $250,490 CAD), Discbine® 313 disc mower-conditioner (ARV: $47,000 USD, $61,855 CAD), Rolabar® 230 rake (ARV: $44,694 USD, $58,895 CAD), Roll-Belt ™ 560 Specialty Crop Plus round baler (ARV: $69,300 USD, $91,185 CAD), or a special-edition blue L228 skid steer loader with bale grapple (ARV: $64,049 USD, $84,525 CAD).

“We have a rich history of providing solutions to hay and forage growers. As a celebration of 125 years of New Holland and our dedication to hay and forage operations, we’re thrilled to be strengthening that commitment and announcing the largest giveaway in our history,” says Brett Davis, Vice President, New Holland, North America. “We offer a solutions-based portfolio that is aligned with the needs of our customers. That’s the idea behind our “let’s get it done.” brand movement so we’re excited for this opportunity to give back to the agricultural community.”

Running from August 27, 2019 to March 1, 2020 in the U.S. and Canada, the promotion will select five grand prize winners, one per piece of equipment, and award smaller prizes throughout the contest, including farm toys, parts gifts and merchandise. Only commercial farmers over the age of 21, who own at least 50 head of dairy or beef cattle or harvested at least 100 acres of hay during the 2019 calendar year, are eligible to participate.

“Haymaking is a pivotal part of any livestock operation, and we’re proud to support better nutrition, efficiency and ROI through these equipment solutions,” Davis says. “Our innovations in this category are focused on the success of the beef, dairy and commercial hay producers we serve, from denser bales for better nutrition to more efficient equipment with greater uptime.”

Producers will be able to enter at trade shows and local New Holland Dealers, via the contest website. All five pieces of equipment will be on display at the upcoming Farm Progress Show, August 27-29, 2019, in Decatur, Illinois, at the New Holland booth .

Contest rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to commercial farmers, age 21+, residing in the United States or Canada, who either own fifty (50) head of dairy or beef cattle or harvested at least one hundred (100) acres of hay during the 2019 calendar year. Enter by submitting a completed entry form at www.newhollandgiveaway.com between 8/27/19 and 3/1/2020. Approximate retail value (ARV) of prizes depends on the prize assigned for each drawing date. ARV of prizes 1-8: eight promo item boxes (ARV: $125 USD, $165 CAD each); ARV of prizes 9-12: four vouchers for one drum of hay preservative (ARV: $200 USD, $265 CAD each); ARV of prizes 13-16: four moisture testers (ARV: $200 USD, $265 CAD each); ARV of prizes 17-24: eight hay tools toy sets (ARV: $75 USD, $100 CAD each); ARV of prizes 25-29: see above in ad copy. See official rules for complete prize details. Odds depend on the total number of entries prior to each drawing date. For a copy of the official rules, visit newhollandgiveaway.com . Sponsor: CNH Industrial America LLC, 500 Diller Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557.

To view all contest details and rules, and to register for a chance to win, visit newhollandgiveaway.com .

About New Holland

New Holland Agriculture and New Holland Construction sell and service an innovative line of agricultural and construction equipment, including a full line of tractors; hay and forage, harvesting, and crop production equipment; skid steer and compact track loaders; compact wheel loaders; tractor loader backhoes and mini excavators. Sales, parts and service are provided by more than 1,000 New Holland dealers throughout North America. More information on New Holland can be found at www.newholland.com .

New Holland is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a world leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at www.cnhindustrial.com .

