Deferred payments, step or flex payments, and multi-vendor bundling help organizations stay current with security technology

i-PRO i-PRO logo

Rolling Meadows, IL, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — i-PRO Americas Inc., a global leader in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, today introduced i-PRO FlexPay Financing. The new program helps organizations of any size stay current with security technology and on budget, while providing a path to ownership without disrupting the procurement process. Offering flexible options, it’s the industry’s first financing program to enable customers to purchase a range of 3rd party hardware, software, and services as a bundle.

“New AI analytics technology is critical to strengthening physical security and situational awareness,” said Bill Brennan, CEO, i-PRO Americas, Inc. “As a responsible vendor, we’re committed to helping organizations build the best possible solutions for their specific needs — with products from i-PRO along with other providers — and fit into their available funding levels and schedules. We believe that giving people more options helps them make better competitive evaluations and procurement decisions. We know it gives them better return on investment than proprietary models over the long term.”

i-PRO’s FlexPay Financing aims to help organizations access the best security technology available. It eliminates up-front acquisition costs, gives organizations a path to ownership, and reduces their future debt. Payment options include:

Deferred Payments – Initial payments may be deferred for 60, 90, 120, 180 days, or up to one year to accommodate the annual budget cycle of any type of organization.

STEP or FLEX Payments – These options allow for lower payments in the early term or flex payments to match revenue flow. For example, a rural county may need to modernize the security camera system for its jail and courts projected to cost more than $300K. The county auditor can certify only $75K for the fiscal year, but forecasts fluctuating revenue collections for the next few years. With i-PRO FLEX payments, the county could match payments to cash flow projections and proceed with adjustable annual payments.

Everything-as-a-Bundle – Customers can purchase i-PRO products along with 3rd party products and services as a single solution bundle, with monthly, quarterly or annual invoice options.

While i-PRO FlexPay Financing is an end-user program, it also benefits i-PRO integration and distribution partners, as they are paid for the full amount of the customer purchase up front.

i-PRO offers tools to simplify the process of preparing requests for proposals (RFPs) with its FlexPay Financing. This informational page includes getting-started guidance for procurement officers, while the i-PRO EZ-2 Portal provides FlexPay monthly payments for individual product SKUs as well as an i-PRO FlexPay calculator tool to provide Rough Order of Magnitude (ROM) estimates for preliminary budgetary planning for reseller partners and key integrators.

–ends–

About i-PRO

i-PRO Co., Ltd., is a global leader of advanced sensing technologies in the fields of Intelligent Surveillance, Public Safety and Industrial/Medical Imaging. Established in 2019, i-PRO was built on a legacy of over 60 years of innovation with Panasonic.

The company’s products, software and services extend human senses to capture moments of truth with innovations that inform and protect. In order to help create a safer world, i-PRO Co., Ltd., supports the work of professionals who protect and save lives.

Attachment

i-PRO

CONTACT: Veronique Froment i-PRO 603-537-9248 Veronique@Highrezpr.com