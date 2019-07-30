New Insights Help NCC Generate a 9X Increase in Marketing Campaign Response Rate

Calix Marketing Cloud and Customer Success Services reveal behavioral insights that are driving massive increases in subscriber response to revenue generating upgrade and education campaigns

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Northwest Communications Cooperative (NCC) is leveraging Calix Marketing Cloud (CMC) and Customer Success Services to drive a 9X increase in subscriber response rates to a recent social media campaign. CMC provides rich real-time behavioral data regarding subscriber engagement that helps NCC understand where and how they can most effectively communicate with existing and potential subscribers. The CMC insights led NCC to select Facebook as the best social media platform to most efficiently reach their subscribers with their campaign.

Thanks to NCC’s collaboration with the Calix Customer Success Services team, they have accelerated the return on their investment in CMC. NCC used Facebook’s promotional tools and CMC insights, such as the most impactful time of day, to educate subscribers and promote new offerings. These efforts immediately created new revenue opportunities while improving overall engagement. CMC and Customer Success Services enabled NCC to increase overall response rates through a focused campaign, knowing that they were leveraging their most effective channel.

“As a small marketing team, it is critical that we be able to stretch resources as far as possible, and the combination of Calix Marketing Cloud and hands-on best practice sharing and engagement with the Calix Customer Success team has enabled us to be more strategic with our budget,” said Angela Schepp , business development manager for NCC. “The insights we gained into our subscribers’ experiences have allowed us to reach them with tailored messaging that drives engagement, as the service offerings directly address their needs.”

NCC serves rural communities in northwestern North Dakota, providing reliable, high speed communications services. The rural cooperative’s network is nearly 100 percent fiber and includes Calix AXOS ® and the E7-2® Intelligent Modular System , which dramatically simplify network operations. NCC has also enhanced its services into subscribers’ homes with Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and is kicking off a pilot program with the GigaSpire ® , powered by EXOS , to elevate that experience while creating new revenue opportunities through new services.

“Calix is proud of the fact that we are helping service providers transform the way they engage their subscribers,” said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer for Calix. “NCC’s use of social media to educate subscribers while increasing revenue is incredibly savvy. This is the power of Calix Marketing Cloud—allowing service providers of any size to compete with companies that spend 10’s of millions of dollars annually on analytics. No matter how large or small, CMC arms marketers with the behavioral and billing insights necessary to make smart investments every day. All of these decisions are enabled at a fraction of the cost of a dedicated analytics team and come in real time. Additionally, with the Customer Success team on hand to share best practices, marketers can tweak their campaigns in real time to enable the best results. That is the power of the cloud, and Calix is proud to be contributing to NCC’s success.”

For more information on how NCC is leveraging Calix Marketing Cloud and Customer Success Services, register for our July 31st webinar “ Cracking the Social Media Code .”

About Calix

