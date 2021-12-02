Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New Jam Studio VR Expanded Compatibility

New Jam Studio VR Expanded Compatibility

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Valve Index, Oculus Quest & Rift, HTC Vive, Focus & Flow, Windows MR & More

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beamz Interactive, Inc., a leading developer of state-of-the-art interactive music technology and products, today announced expanded compatibility for its Jam Studio VR & Jam Studio VR Education & Health Care Editions. This now includes compatible with the Valve Index, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Flow, Focus and Enterprise, and Windows MR Headsets and Controllers on Steam and/or Viveport as well as compatibility with the Quest Stand Alone Headset in App Labs (see https://tinyurl.com/tr7h2e6f).

These interactive Music, Education, and Health Care Apps (see www.jamstudiovr.com) immerse you in a world of music where you interact with virtual musical instruments pre-loaded with notes and riffs to play simply by touching the instruments. Jam Studio VR is made for everyone – no music experience required. It’s all harmonious and musically appropriate, paired and ready for play with dynamic background rhythm tracks adding to your experience with musical genres including EDM, Rock, Classical, Pop, Jazz, Hip-Hip, Country and World. Play instruments used in rock bands, symphony orchestras, jazz combos, country music, unique instruments from around the world and sound effects and beats for EDM music making. The Education and Health Care Edition also includes over 100 songs, lessons, and guides for K-12 and various music education and health care applications.

Effective immediately, Jam Studio VR will be available on all these platforms at a price of $19.99. The Jam Studio VR Education and Health Care Edition is available for $99.00. In addition to the content provided with the application, there are also numerous in app purchase bundles available featuring music, education, early learning content and therapeutic content. The Jam Studio VR Platform can be easily leveraged to create a broad range of music, education, therapy and edutainment content for consumer, education and health care applications. The Company is actively working with a range of partners and seeking more content to leverage its platform.

“We believe this expanded compatibility will allow individuals and families to enjoy our wide range of rich interactive, fully immersed content for extended periods of time – experiencing music like never before!” said Charles Mollo, Beamz Interactive’s CEO. “It is also a great platform to experience a wide range of education and therapy content.”

About Beamz Interactive, Inc.

Beamz has developed state-of-the-art interactive AI music technology and products that can be used by anyone in a wide variety of virtual, augmented, and mixed reality, music, education, healthcare, special needs and gaming applications. See https://beamzinteractive.com/.

Contact Info
Beamz Interactive, Inc.
Charlie Mollo, CEO
Phone: 505.263.9707
Info@thebeamz.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.