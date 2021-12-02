New Jam Studio VR Expanded Compatibility

Valve Index, Oculus Quest & Rift, HTC Vive, Focus & Flow, Windows MR & More

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beamz Interactive, Inc., a leading developer of state-of-the-art interactive music technology and products, today announced expanded compatibility for its Jam Studio VR & Jam Studio VR Education & Health Care Editions. This now includes compatible with the Valve Index, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Flow, Focus and Enterprise, and Windows MR Headsets and Controllers on Steam and/or Viveport as well as compatibility with the Quest Stand Alone Headset in App Labs (see https://tinyurl.com/tr7h2e6f).

These interactive Music, Education, and Health Care Apps (see www.jamstudiovr.com) immerse you in a world of music where you interact with virtual musical instruments pre-loaded with notes and riffs to play simply by touching the instruments. Jam Studio VR is made for everyone – no music experience required. It’s all harmonious and musically appropriate, paired and ready for play with dynamic background rhythm tracks adding to your experience with musical genres including EDM, Rock, Classical, Pop, Jazz, Hip-Hip, Country and World. Play instruments used in rock bands, symphony orchestras, jazz combos, country music, unique instruments from around the world and sound effects and beats for EDM music making. The Education and Health Care Edition also includes over 100 songs, lessons, and guides for K-12 and various music education and health care applications.

Effective immediately, Jam Studio VR will be available on all these platforms at a price of $19.99. The Jam Studio VR Education and Health Care Edition is available for $99.00. In addition to the content provided with the application, there are also numerous in app purchase bundles available featuring music, education, early learning content and therapeutic content. The Jam Studio VR Platform can be easily leveraged to create a broad range of music, education, therapy and edutainment content for consumer, education and health care applications. The Company is actively working with a range of partners and seeking more content to leverage its platform.

“We believe this expanded compatibility will allow individuals and families to enjoy our wide range of rich interactive, fully immersed content for extended periods of time – experiencing music like never before!” said Charles Mollo, Beamz Interactive’s CEO. “It is also a great platform to experience a wide range of education and therapy content.”

Beamz has developed state-of-the-art interactive AI music technology and products that can be used by anyone in a wide variety of virtual, augmented, and mixed reality, music, education, healthcare, special needs and gaming applications. See https://beamzinteractive.com/.

