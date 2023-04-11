ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin will deliver a luncheon keynote address at the 26th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress (ECGC) to be held April 19-20 at the Hard Rock Atlantic City.

“It is an honor to be the keynote speaker at this year’s East Coast Gaming Congress in Atlantic City. I’m looking forward to sharing with regulators and industry representatives how New Jersey will continue being a place where the gaming industry thrives and innovates, all while my office and the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement advance our groundbreaking efforts on regulating gambling activity and responsible gaming,“ said Attorney General Platkin.

“We are thrilled to have New Jersey’s top law-enforcement official address our conference. He plays a critical leadership role in the future of Atlantic City and the entire gaming industry,” said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm and a co-founder of the conference.

“Attorney General Platkin continues a time-honored tradition. Past keynote speakers include six sitting, former and acting New Jersey governors, as well as numerous other state officials. Our attendees expect to hear from – and to meet– the leaders who will create the future of gaming, and New Jersey has been in that leadership role for nearly a half-century,” said conference co-founder Michael Pollock, Managing Director of Spectrum Gaming Group.

ECGC’s broad roster of speakers will also include nine industry CEOs sharing their insights on gaming issues present and future. There also will be panel discussions, a networking reception at Hard Rock’s DAER Nightclub, and an “Until We Meet Again” reception to conclude the two-day event.

The two-day conference is organized and produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law; Spectrum Gaming Group; Playdoit; and SI Sports Book.

For additional conference information contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.

About the organizers and producers:

Cooper Levenson: The Gaming and iGaming Law practice group of Cooper Levenson deals with virtually every level and variety of multi-jurisdiction casino law: iGaming law, sports wagering, licensure, compliance issues, equipment approval and administrative proceedings are just a few of the types of matters handled for clients around the globe. Cooper Levenson is a full-service law firm since 1957, with 70 attorneys and offices in New Jersey, Nevada, Delaware, Florida, and New York. Visit www.cooperlevenson.com.

Spectrum Gaming Group: Spectrum Gaming is an independent research and consulting firm that has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators, and legislatures in 43 US states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents. Visit Spectrum at www.spectrumgaming.com.

PlayDoit: PlayDoit is a Mexican based online sportsbook and casino that has been in operations since 2014. PlayDoit has amassed nearly a million active users and hold numerous sponsorships with ESPNDeportes, LigaMX teams, and many more. The company boasts one of the world’s most innovative gaming platforms, offering the most competitive odds and fastest payment methods. PlayDoit is directly responsible for the creation of licensing standards and requirements in Mexico, working with regulators to adopt strict protocols, responsibilities, and procedures to ensure consumer protection, anti-money laundering compliance, and responsible gaming development. www.playdoit.mx

SI Sportsbook: SI Sportsbook was formed as part of an exclusive partnership between 888 Holdings, one of the world’s leading online betting and gaming companies, and Sports Illustrated, a staple of the US sports landscape with its award-winning journalism, colorful photography, and annual swimsuit issue. SI Sportsbook aims to provide consumers with a sportsbook that is built for US sports fans and powered by 888’s innovative in-house platform. https://www.sisportsbook.com/.

