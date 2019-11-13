Breaking News
Home / Top News / New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Approves Base Rate Change for Elizabethtown Gas

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Approves Base Rate Change for Elizabethtown Gas

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

UNION NJ, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —                                                                                                 Media Contact:  [email protected]
609.561.9000 x4496
                                                                                                         

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Approves Base Rate Change for Elizabethtown Gas

UNION, N.J. – Nov. 13, 2019 – The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities today approved a settlement of the Elizabethtown Gas base rate case, filed in April of this year. New base rates, which will become effective November 15, 2019, reflect Elizabethtown Gas’ substantial capital investments to enhance system safety, reliability and resiliency.   

Since the conclusion of its last base rate proceeding in 2017, Elizabethtown Gas has invested over $300 million in system improvements that had not yet been reflected in rates. These improvements include significant, prudent distribution system upgrades to support safe, reliable natural gas service for Elizabethtown Gas customers. 

“Our customers rely on us to deliver a safe, reliable, affordable supply of natural gas to heat their homes and operate their businesses,” said Christie McMullen, president and chief operating officer of Elizabethtown Gas. “At Elizabethtown Gas we have and continue to manage our operations responsibly and effectively to uphold our commitment to provide superior service to our customers at reasonable rates.”

“Our customers continue to recognize us for this service — for five years in a row, Elizabethtown Gas has ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction With Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities” by J.D. Power,” added McMullen.

With this settlement, Elizabethtown Gas’ annual revenues from base rates are expected to increase by $34 million and include a return on equity of 9.6% and a 51.5% equity ratio. A typical residential heating customer using 100 therms of natural gas during a winter month will see an increase of approximately $9.38 on their monthly bill. Despite this increase, customer bills will still be 16.6% lower than they were a decade ago due to the abundance of low cost natural gas. 

 
Customers who have difficulty paying their bills should contact the Elizabethtown Gas Customer Contact Center at 1-800-242-5830 to learn more about the Budget Billing Plan and assistance programs for which they may qualify. Assistance programs include the PAGE (Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric) program, NJ SHARES, Home Energy Assistance Program, New Jersey Comfort Partners Program, Universal Service Fund and Lifeline. 
 
Customers can also access valuable savings information on the Elizabethtown Gas website, including energy audits and energy efficiency tips. These options can help customers reduce energy use and costs while maintaining comfort. Visit elizabethtowngas.com to learn more.

About Elizabethtown Gas
Elizabethtown Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI), delivers safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to approximately 295,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of Union, Middlesex, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris, and Mercer counties. For five years in a row, Elizabethtown Gas has ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction With Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities” by J.D. Power. For more information, visit elizabethtowngas.com.

###

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.