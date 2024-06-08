A New Jersey businessman took his star turn on the witness stand in the bribery case against Sen. Bob Menendez on Friday, telling a jury he believed he had a $200,000-to-$250,000 deal in 2018 for the Democrat to pressure the New Jersey attorney general’s office to stop investigating his friends and family.
Jose Uribe testified in Manhattan federal court in the afternoon, providing key testimony against Menendez and two other businessmen charged in a conspiracy along with Menendez
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- New Jersey businessman testifies he promised up to $250,000 in bribes in exchange for Sen. Bob Menendez’s help - June 7, 2024
- Landmark bill targets hidden foreign funds in schools as officials warn of CCP influence - June 7, 2024
- NY v. Trump: Judge reveals Facebook post implying juror discussed guilty verdict with family ahead of time - June 7, 2024