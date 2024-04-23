Lotto.com customer wins during their morning commute, a testament to the brand’s slogan, “Welcome to Winever”™

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lotto.com , the nation’s first online lottery platform to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, celebrates another top prize winner, as a New Jersey resident wins the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot after ordering their winning ticket on Lotto.com.

The lucky winner and frequent customer on Lotto.com learned the exciting news during their morning commute, when they were notified that they had won $208,940. The notification tool is a helpful feature on Lotto.com that quickly informs customers of their wins and also keeps them up-to-date with local and national jackpot news and lottery promotions.

“Lotto.com works and it’s easy to play! Everything you need is there; you just click on the numbers you want and it goes right through,” stated the customer. With their prize money, the winning Lotto.com customer is looking forward to donating to local charities and helping people in need. The winner shared, “the same day I learned I had won, I decided to donate some of my winnings to a homeless person in need. As I’ve always told my daughter, ‘God has given us a lot, and so we should give back.’ You can’t just take and not give back.”

This news comes on the heels of several other significant New Jersey wins on Lotto.com, including a recent winning customer, Tracey , who won $525,000 through Jersey City 5 just a few months ago.

“We get excited every time we have a big winner at Lotto.com!” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “We also take great pride in bringing new customers and incremental funds to the state where we are headquartered, and are proud to have created over 80 jobs in the state’s growing technology sector.”

Lotto.com, which is currently available to customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, offers digital access to order tickets for the biggest state lotteries and jackpots. Lotto.com is the easiest and most environmentally friendly way to safely and conveniently order official state lottery tickets.

For more information on Lotto.com, visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans’ health and other important services. Lotto.com has over 1.8 Million customers, has contributed approximately $80 Million to state-funded lottery initiatives, and has created 6 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history – $3 Million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. Lotto.com is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

