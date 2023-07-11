WEST ORANGE, N.J., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenberg Minasian, LLC, a personal injury law firm located in Essex County, New Jersey, has announced a settlement of $3.75 Million stemming from the wrongful death by electrocution of a 51-year-old electrical lineman.

After four years of litigation, the matter was finally settled in late June, 2023. All parties are to remain confidential.

“We’re pleased to finally have justice for the victim and closure for his wife and children. The defendants’ conduct was egregious,” said William Greenberg, attorney and partner at Greenberg Minasian, LLC who litigated the case.

“It is extremely important to continue holding responsible parties accountable, not only for the plaintiffs, but for others who may be injured or killed by these dangerous conditions,” he added.

During the four-year process, Mr. Greenberg sifted through the National Electrical Safety Code from 1918 through 2023 to establish that the configuration of the location where the victim was electrocuted was non-conforming from the day it was constructed 50 years ago. Greenberg then used all the changes in the safety code to show how the Defendants had numerous opportunities to bring the location up to code, but never did.

The settlement is yet another successful outcome for the firm, which has earned a reputation for high value settlements and verdicts for its clients, including a $17 million verdict in 2014 (Baker v. New Jersey Transit).

Based in West Orange, Greenberg Minasian represents clients who have been seriously injured as the result of negligence by others. The firm handles cases anywhere in New Jersey including West Orange, Jersey City, Newark, Essex County and all surrounding areas. The firm continues to achieve the highest awards for its clients and families.

For more information, visit https://gmattorneys.net.

