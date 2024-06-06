The $625,000 win marks the second Jersey Cash 5 jackpot winner in the last two months on Lotto.com, and the biggest win in New Jersey on the platform to date

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lotto.com, the nation’s first online lottery platform to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, is thrilled to celebrate its biggest New Jersey winner to date with a customer that hit a $625,000 jackpot on a Jersey Cash 5 ticket that they ordered on the platform. This win marks the second New Jersey resident in two months to hit the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from a winning ticket ordered on Lotto.com.

The ticket holder, who has been on Lotto.com for a year and a half, started ordering lottery tickets on the platform after hearing about it from a friend. The recent winner appreciates the simplicity and ease of using Lotto.com, and plans to use their winnings to fund future investments.

“We’re thrilled that this winner marks the biggest win to date on Lotto.com in our company’s home state of New Jersey, and the exciting back-to-back wins of two Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ticket holders in just two months,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “We look forward to continuing to build momentum with our customers in New Jersey and beyond.”

Since Lotto.com’s launch, New Jersey customers have ordered over 540,000 winning tickets on the platform, totalling over $8 million in winnings for New Jersey customers. Lotto.com has also created over 80 technology jobs in New Jersey, contributing meaningfully to the State’s economy. Additionally, the tickets ordered on Lotto.com have led to the contribution of over $20 million dollars to Pension Fund L which contributes to the Teacher’s Pension and Annuity Fund, the Public Employees’ Retirement System and the Police and Firemen’s Retirement Systems.

Lotto.com, which is currently available to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, offers digital access to order tickets for the biggest state lotteries and jackpots. With no physical tickets to lose and complete security throughout the process, Lotto.com is the easiest way to safely and conveniently order official state lottery tickets.

For more information on Lotto.com, visit www.lotto.com.

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans’ health and other important services. Lotto.com has over 1.9 Million customers, has contributed approximately $80 Million to state-funded lottery initiatives, and has created 6 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history – $3 Million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

