Danish wind farm developer Orsted will pay New Jersey $125 million to settle claims over the company’s cancellation of two offshore wind farms last year — a little over a third of what the company once was required to pay.
The state’s Board of Public Utilities said Tuesday that New Jersey and Orsted have settled claims against each other stemming from the company’s decision last October to scrap two wind farms off the state’s southern coast.
The state sai
