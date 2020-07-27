New JM&A Group Insider Platform Provides Free Exclusive Content to All Dealers

Breaking News
JM&A Insider is a free, on-demand collection of automotive resources provided exclusively for members by JM&A Group

Deerfield Beach, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an effort to further engage automotive professionals and provide valuable content, industry leader JM&A Group recently launched JM&A Insider, its own, on-demand collection of automotive resources. This website gives members access to JM&A Group’s growing library of free, informative content. Membership is free and required to register for virtual events.

JM&A Group Insiders will be invited to view and download information from industry experts at any time through the company’s new online platform. Content will include blog posts, playbooks on dealership growth and profitability and short video tutorials on a variety of topics, including F&I, fixed operations, training and sales and marketing.

“Our goal is to be a trusted resource and partner to the greater automotive community,” said Scott Gunnell, group vice president, Business Strategy and Operational Excellence. “JM&A Insider will continue to grow and evolve as we collaborate with our vast network of industry leaders to add new, prescriptive content and adapt to the needs of our existing members.”

In addition, the complimentary platform will host JM&A Insider Live Office Hours events hosted by leaders from various company divisions, giving members the opportunity to engage with subject matter experts and receive personalized advice for their queries. Timely automotive industry topics will include Virtual F&I, dealership talent solutions, fixed operations, team development and more.

For more information and to register to become a JM&A Group Insider, visit https://info.jmagroup.com/jma-insider.

