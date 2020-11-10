New Kelly Services® Solution Builds Stronger Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Workforce for Clients

TROY, Mich., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kelly, a global leader in providing workforce solutions, today launched Kelly Discover – an all-in-one engagement platform that connects organizations with neurodiverse, opportunity talent, and under-represented talent channels for full-time and contingent roles. Available in the United States, the Diversity & Inclusion solution provides companies with consulting, training, and staffing services to help create a more diverse workforce and ensure talent success.

“When companies prioritize hiring a diverse and inclusive workforce, they see a 21 percent improvement in financial performance,” said Kathy Hardy, vice president, Kelly Discover. “Kelly Discover merges technology, deep customer understanding, and dedicated resources (such as coaching and more) to remove barriers that many face when finding employment.”

The first talent channels of the Kelly Discover program are aimed at opportunity and neurodiverse talent. Opportunity talent includes young people ages 18 to 24 with a high school diploma or a GED, who are not enrolled in school or participating in the labor market. Neurodiverse talent includes selecting and placing individuals on the spectrum who can immediately add value to the corporate work environment. The solution advances the [email protected] initiative unveiled during a closing bell ceremony at Nasdaq in October by Peter Quigley, president and CEO of Kelly.

“Our company operates in a space of influence at the very center of supply and demand in our labor market,” said Quigley. “We work on both sides of the equation, which puts us in a unique position to help companies and undiscovered talent thrive together.”

Kelly Discover is a partnership with Rangam, a solution powered by SourceAbled, which offers talent and sustainable solutions to ensure clients meet their D&I goals for recruiting and staffing. In addition to Rangam, Kelly is joining forces with Workforce Development groups and other organizations to provide a bridge to the real world of work through pre- and post-hire support. The solution functions as a stand-alone D&I strategy. It can also be integrated into an existing Managed Service Provider (MSP), Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) program or other staffing solutions.

“Our inclusive recruiting process helps companies overcome challenges in engaging potential neurodiverse hires and retaining them. The key to our program’s success is to identify career opportunities that match with candidates’ strengths,” said Nish Parikh, CEO of Rangam. “Including the integration of a natural support system and coaching that helps candidates succeed and grow in their careers once placed.”

About Kelly®

Kelly connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 440,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

About Rangam

Rangam is a minority, woman, and disability-owned workforce solutions company. Our philosophy of “Empathy Drives Innovation” influences everything we do. As one of the fastest-growing professional staffing agencies, we specialize in attracting and retaining talent globally for IT, engineering, scientific, clinical, healthcare, administrative, finance, and business professional sectors while integrating individuals with autism, people with disabilities, and veterans into the workforce. We leverage our proprietary technology and educational tools to bring a connected, inclusive, and engaged community to work. Through our disability inclusion programs, we also bring cross-functional teams with common goals and shared values together to create sustainable pathways for meaningful careers. To learn more about Rangam, please visit: https://www.rangam.com/

