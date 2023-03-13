First 100 Customers to Receive Free Mystery Food Lion Gift Card Valued up to $200 and Other Giveaways

New Kernersville, NC, Food Lion opens on March 15 The new Kernersville, NC, Food Lion is located at 1014 N. Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284.

SALISBURY, N.C., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Food Lion has nourished the Kernersville, NC, community for more than 35 years, and on March 15, neighbors in the community will be able to nourish their families at their new Food Lion, located at 1014 N. Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284. The new store will open to the public at 8 a.m. on March 15, following a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterwards, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $200, free reusable shopping bag and custom apron. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know our neighbors in the community this past year while serving at our previous store and volunteering at local schools,” said Ashley Hodgin, Store Manager of the new Kernersville Food Lion. “My team and I are looking forward to nourishing our neighbors at our new location.”

The new store features an extensive product assortment, fresh sushi, hand-battered fried chicken, in-store cut fruit and a wide variety of affordable and easy “grab-and-go” options to help make any meal easier. Customers have a large selection of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items to choose from, including Nature’s Promise-brand items, which are Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors. Additionally, the store features a walk-in produce cooler, ensuring the freshest items available, and a self-service hot wing and Asian food bar.

To make shopping easier for customers, the store offers self-checkout lanes and the Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service. Online orders may be placed on the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. The convenient service allows customers to place an order with the click of a button while experiencing the same low prices and fresh food items they receive in the store.

The store is proud to also offer a wide variety of great local offerings, including baked goods from Winston-Salem’s Dewey’s Bakery, granola from Big Boss Baking Company in High Point, and freshly brewed beer from Foothills Brewing in Winston-Salem. A list of additional North Carolina-based suppliers that may be featured in the store can be found here.

Furthering Food Lion’s commitment to sustainability, the store features energy-efficient overhead LED lighting. Food Lion is the only company in the country to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for 21 consecutive years.

In another commitment to the Kernersville community, the store has donated $1,500 each ($4,500 total), to three local feeding agencies: Hope To Thrive, Project RE3 and Next Step Ministries. Each of these organizations will also regularly collect food from the store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program, in which food safe for human consumption is donated to a local feeding agency before the food spoils. Food Lion Feeds, the retailer’s hunger-relief initiative, has donated more than 1 billion meals to neighbors in need since 2014.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS:

Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db9a8590-e4a5-415f-bef5-4d85fcf15205