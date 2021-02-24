New KnowBe4 Research Finds Credential Sharing Risk Reduces With Improved Security Culture Score

Breaking News
KnowBe4 releases “How Security Culture Invokes Secure Behavior” white paper

Tampa Bay, FL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced a new white paper aimed to prove with data for the first time the correlation between security culture and secure behavior, titled “How Security Culture Invokes Secure Behavior.”

The findings of this white paper are based on research data from the Security Culture and Credential Sharing survey and show that improving one’s security culture directly translates into more secure employee behaviors such as a reduction in credential staffing risks and to the overall reduction of organizational risk. In fact, there is a 52 times difference between the behaviors of credential sharing in the worst class (Poor) and the best class (Good). This means the more focus given to security culture, the greater the likelihood that employees will follow secure practices and adopt more secure behaviors.

“Through this groundbreaking research, we have been able to validate the link between security culture and secure behavior,” said Joanna Huisman, SVP strategic insights and research, KnowBe4. “In this paper, we have outlined actionable steps that organizations can take to help build upon and improve their security culture. These steps outline concrete ways to help build a solid security culture for organizations aiming to be more secure overall.”

This is the most comprehensive study of examining the behavior and security culture, with over 97,000 employees across 1,115 organizations worldwide. KnowBe4 has observed that the link exists between the level of security culture in an organization and the measure of secure behavior of its employees.

To download “How Security Culture Invokes Secure Behavior,” visit https://info.knowbe4.com/wp-how-security-culture-invokes-secure-behavior.

 

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

