Military sexual assaults and harassment have increased almost every year since 2006, prompting Congress to pass new legislationIncidents of sexual harassment and assault have been on the rise across the US military for roughly the last 15 years. Now, a new law has been passed that will change how they are dealt with, putting independent lawyers in charge of decisions and sidelining commanders."It's the most important reform to our military justice system since the creation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice in 1950," the US defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, said in a statement.

