New leader for WWF-Canada brings lifelong conservation commitment

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Megan Leslie, former parliamentarian and current vice-president of ocean conservation for World Wildlife Fund Canada, will be the next president and CEO of the conservation organization, the board of directors announced today. Leslie will assume the role beginning Dec. 1. This comes after the resignation earlier this month of David Miller, current leader of WWF-Canada, who will continue in the role until Nov. 30.

ALEX HIMELFARB, CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WWF-CANADA, SAYS:

“WWF-Canada is fortunate that Megan Leslie will be the next leader, building on the work David Miller and the team have achieved over the past four years to help reverse the decline of wildlife. She brings to the role incredible passion and considerable experience in achieving meaningful change for the environment.”

MEGAN LESLIE, INCOMING PRESIDENT AND CEO OF WWF-CANADA, SAYS:

“Environmental issues have been a passion for me since high school and throughout my political career. Leading WWF-Canada gives me an opportunity to continue environmental work across Canada, by helping stop wildlife loss while building community resilience and economic strength in the midst of a warming climate.”

ABOUT MEGAN LESLIE

In politics: Member of Parliament for Halifax, 2008-2015 Deputy leader of the official Opposition, 2012-2015 Environment critic and vice-chair, federal government committee on environment and sustainable development, 2011-2015 Introduced a motion and guided its unanimous passage to add plastic microbeads to the list of toxic substances under the Environmental Protection Act. Worked across party lines to successfully expedite the passage of a bill to create Sable Island National Park Reserve.

At WWF-Canada: With WWF-Canada since January, 2016, first as a senior consultant on oceans governance, and then as vice-president of ocean conservation since early 2017. Organized the 2016 WWF-Canada Oceans Summit, a major symposium that brought people together to develop solutions for Canada’s oceans. Championed forage fish and minimum standards for marine protected areas. Oversaw important milestones in the Fishery Improvement Project for northern cod, which will ensure continued sustainability once the stock has grown to levels that support a full commercial fishery. Secured millions in multi-year funding to restore coastlines in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Earlier life: Born Sept. 29, 1973 in Kirkland Lake, Ont., where she was raised. Has lived in Halifax since 2001. An environmentalist since grade school, she helped organize against a toxic waste dump coming to her hometown, with placards reading “No, no. We won’t glow.” Holds a Bachelor of Arts in social and political thought and history and a certificate in refugee and migration studies, from York University; and a law degree from Dalhousie University. After law school, she worked as a community legal worker at Dalhousie Legal Aid Service. Presented at the 2005 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Montreal on the issue of energy poverty.



ABOUT WORLD WILDIFE FUND CANADA

WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca.

