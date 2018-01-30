Breaking News
New Leadership Book Chronicles Strategy, Execution and Business Lessons Learned in Phenomenal Growth of Church Organization

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — No Opportunity Wasted: The Art of Execution (Heritage Publishing Hardcover; Available January 2018) is a unique look at the skills needed to envision/execute a major change in any organization and to develop in your own leadership role.

Recognized by Ebony Magazines’ “Power 100” list as one of the nation’s most influential African-American leaders, Dr. Joseph Walker, III provides leadership insights that will empower individuals to be the catalyst for change within their organization. Whether you’re a Fortune 500 CEO, a small business leader, or a manager working your way up the ranks, you can benefit from Dr. Walker’s career and leadership advice.

In the book, Dr. Joseph W. Walker, III, pastor of the largest African-American megachurch in Tennessee, addresses all the execution tactics a leader needs in:                                                                                                                         

  • Building a team
  • Laying out a vision for the team
  • Creating and cultivating a “No Opportunity Wasted” organizational culture
  • Shedding people who are not catching “the cadence” of your corporate rhythm

In 1992, 24-year old Walker became the youngest pastor ever at Nashville’s historic Mt. Zion Baptist Church, whose membership had dwindled to 175 congregants. Bishop Walker had a vision for growth and relevance. Under his leadership, the church grew quickly, gaining around 2,000 members every year. The Church now consists of a congregation over 33,000 people.  Dr. Walker not only leads Mt. Zion Baptist Church but also reaches a worldwide audience through online TV as well as multiple TV networks across the USA.  In addition, Dr. Walker is the chairman of the board of Tennessee State University, and serves on the Board of Directors for the American Red Cross, Citizen Bank, and Meharry Medical College. 

Dr. Walker writes, “The world needs not only your ‘what’ but your ‘how’—your know-how. Your vision means nothing if it is out in some theoretical space but never comes down to the real world of practicality and implementation.”

Praised by a wide range of well-known spiritual leaders and entertainers, including T. D. Jakes, Devon Franklin, Rickey Smiley and Tasha Cobbs Leonard, No Opportunity Wasted: The Art of Execution, will help every entrepreneur and business-minded individual accomplish whatever their goal may be.  The book is available online and at  major booksellers nationwide.  More information can be found at www.josephwalker3.org.

