New Low-code50 Honorees Announced

End-User, Consultant/Integrator, and Tech Vendor categories unveiled in independently-researched list of application development thought-leaders

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New categories and names have been announced in the independently-researched “Low-code50” list. The list, researched and created by Influencer50, Inc., identifies the most influential thought-leaders informing and guiding the low-code application development market conversation. Influencers in the newly-unveiled categories of Enterprise & Government Users, Consultants & Systems Integrators, and Technology Vendors join the previously-announced members of the Academics, Analysts, and Journalists categories.

The Low-code50 study, commissioned by Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), was conducted under Influencer50’s proprietary and independent research methodology. The full list, as well as individual profiles on list members, are available at the new LowCode.com educational site.

The new Low-code50 categories and honorees are:

Enterprise & Government Users:

  • Howard Boville, CTO, Bank of America
  • Jim Fowler, EVP and CIO, Nationwide
  • Bernard Golden, VP, Cloud Strategy, Capital One
  • Jerome Gouvernel, Division VP and General Manager, ADP
  • Margaret Graves, Federal Deputy CIO, Office of Management and Budget
  • David Shive, CIO, General Services Administration
  • Saul Van Beurden, Head of Technology, Wells Fargo

Consultants & Systems Integrators:

  • Lanny Cohen, Group Chief Innovation Officer, Capgemini
  • Kathy Conrad, Director, Digital Government, Accenture Federal Services
  • Paul Daugherty, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Accenture
  • Ira Entis, Growth & Strategy Lead, Accenture Federal Services
  • Kirke Everson, Principal, Government Intelligent Automation Leader, KPMG
  • Ragu Gurumurthy, Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Digital Officer, Deloitte LLP
  • Dan Helrich, Chairman and CEO, Deloitte Consulting
  • Matt Joe, Chief Technology Innovation Officer, Avanade
  • Keith Johnson, CTO and Chief Engineer, Defense and Intelligence Group, Leidos
  • Cliff Justice, Partner, KPMG
  • James Kaplan, Partner, McKinsey
  • Yogesh Khanna, SVP, CTO – GDIT, General Dynamics
  • P. Michael Lutz, Divisional MD and Head of Innovation, Accenture
  • David Schatsky, Managing Director, Technology Innovation, Deloitte LLP
  • Ron Tolido, Executive VP, Global CTO, Insights & Data, Capgemini

Technology Vendors:

  • Jeff Barr, Chief Evangelist, AWS
  • Michael Beckley, Chief Technology Officer, Appian
  • Matt Calkins, CEO and Founder, Appian
  • Adrian Cockcroft, VP Cloud Architecture Strategy, AWS
  • Anne Delsanto, Executive VP/GM, Lightning Platform, Salesforce
  • Johan Den Haan, Chief Technology Officer, Mendix
  • Chirantan “CJ” Desai, Chief Product Officer, ServiceNow
  • Nicole Forsgren, Research and Strategy, Google
  • David Heinemeier Hansson, CTO, Basecamp
  • Melody Meckfessel, Co-founder, Observable
  • Derek Roos, CEO, Mendix
  • Paulo Rosado, CEO, OutSystems
  • Malcolm Ross, VP Product Strategy and Deputy CTO, Appian
  • Don Schuerman, CTO, Pegasystems
  • Chris Wanstrath, CEO, GitHub

For more information, visit LowCode.com. The new site is an educational resource for anyone trying to understand low-code application development and its value in the enterprise.

About Appian
Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

For Information Contact:
Nicole Greggs
Director of Media Relations
+1 703-260-7868
[email protected]

