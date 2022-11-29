CBH Homes, Idaho’s largest builder, is creating massive changes to adapt to the new market.

Boise, Idaho, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boise, Idaho – November 29th, 2022 – CBH Homes, newly ranked 9th in the Idaho Private 100 List, is taking on the challenge of higher interest rates and ever changing market conditions.

“As the market changes, we must change with it,” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. In September, CBH Homes moved their entire sales team into their main office, the CBH Sales Suite, and reframed their process to be able to serve buyers easier, faster and more efficiently from one location.

On November 2nd, CBH Homes reduced sales prices of their new homes up to $50,000, making homes more affordable and helping combat the rising interest rates in this new market.

“We believe this is still a good time to buy a new home. When comparing what an inflated home cost in 2021 with a 3.5% interest rate to today’s pricing, which has been reduced up to 35%, and even with a higher interest rate of 6.85%, you’ll see that the monthly payment is lower,” said Corey Barton, President/Owner. CBH currently has over 500 available homes with 240 of those listed under $400,000, giving buyers more options with better payments.

“We’re not stopping.” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. For the past 6 years, CBH Homes has held their annual Festival of Homes. This year will be no different. CBH Homes kicked off their 7th annual Festival of Homes event, with 9 fully furnished model homes, give-a-ways every weekend, a canned food drive and more importantly, free food trucks at all locations.

CBH Homes has added a new addition to the Festival of Homes event and will be hosting a Holiday House Market on Friday, December 2nd, to support small local businesses. Find all the details and locations of the CBH Festival of Homes here.

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 30 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho’s #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #36 in the nation and proudly working with over 24,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

