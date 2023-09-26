According to RationalStat new report, the Africa E-learning market is expected to reach US$ 2.4 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 15%

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Africa E-learning Market was valued at US$ 900 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 15% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Many African countries are pursuing digital transformation initiatives, such as increasing internet availability and infrastructure. This has facilitated learners’ access to e-learning platforms and content. The affordable availability of smartphones and tablets has improved access to digital learning tools. More Africans can now access instructional content through their own devices.

Courses from major colleges and institutions throughout the world are available on e-learning platforms. This has increased educational options for Africans, particularly those living in remote or underdeveloped areas. E-learning is regarded as an important instrument for skill development and professional development. Many Africans are resorting to online courses to boost their employability and learn new skills.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Africa E-learning market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, technology, sector, and geography/regions (including South Africa, Egypt, Sub-Saharan, Rest of Africa) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Africa E-learning market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Africa E-learning Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of technology, mobile learning accounted for the most market share since it is a type of remote education acquired via the Internet or network using personal mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, via mobile apps, social engagement, and online education hubs.

On the basis of sector, due to the increasing popularity of e-learning among educational establishments and learning practices, post-secondary segment accounted for the region’s greatest market share.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 0.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.4 billion Growth Rate 15% Key Market Drivers Increasing access to devices

Various course availability on E-learning platforms Companies Profiled Coursera

Udemy

edX

LinkedIn Learning

Docebo S.p.A.

Via Afrika

Eneza Education LTD.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Prominent companies and leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Africa e-learning market include,

In July 2020, The Indian Ministry of School Education and Literacy budgeted approximately US$7.52 billion (INR 558.4 billion) for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Africa E-learning market growth include Coursera, Udemy, edX, LinkedIn Learning, Docebo S.p.A., and Via Afrika, Eneza Education LTD., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Africa E-learning market based on product type, technology, sector and region

Africa E-learning Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type

Packaged Content

Services

Platforms

Africa E-learning Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology

Mobile Learning

Simulation Based Learning

Game Based Learning

Learning Management System (LMS)

Others

Africa E-learning Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Sector

K-12 Sector

Post-Secondary

Corporate and Government Learning

Others

Africa E-learning Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Africa E-learning Market South Africa Egypt Sub-Saharan Rest of Africa



Key Questions Answered in the E-learning Report:

What will be the market value of the Africa E-learning market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Africa E-learning market?

What are the market drivers of the Africa E-learning market?

What are the key trends in the Africa E-learning market?

Which is the leading region in the Africa E-learning market?

What are the major companies operating in the Africa E-learning market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Africa E-learning market?

