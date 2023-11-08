The global multi-vendor support services market is expected to approach US$ 17.7 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 2.8%

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The global multi-vendor support services market is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR of around 2.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Businesses are constantly deploying new IT technologies to improve efficiency and competitiveness. This has led to increasingly complex and heterogeneous IT environments, which can be difficult to manage and support. Multi-vendor support services providers can help businesses simplify the management of their IT infrastructure and reduce costs.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) typically charge high prices for maintenance and support services. Multi-vendor support services providers can offer businesses a more cost-effective alternative to OEM support. Moreover, Multi-vendor support services providers can help businesses reduce the complexity of IT support and maintenance by providing a single point of contact for all of their IT needs. This can free up IT staff to focus on more strategic initiatives.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global multi-vendor support services has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global multi-vendor support services covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global multi-vendor support services. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the managed segment dominates the global multi-vendor support services market. Managed multi-vendor support services providers can help businesses to reduce their IT costs, improve their IT uptime and performance, and free up their IT staff to focus on more strategic initiatives.

Based on application, the IT and telecommunication segment dominates the global multi-vendor support services market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 14.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 17.7 billion Growth Rate 2.8% Key Market Drivers Rapid changes in IT infrastructure

Rising maintenance costs of OEM services

Reducing IT support and maintenance complexities

Regaining control of infrastructure support from OEMs Dominating Region North America Dominating Segment IT and Telecommunication Companies Profiled IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Clear Technologies, Inc

Dell Technologies Inc

Evernex Group SAS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Quantum Corp

Blue Sky Group Ltd

Softcat plc

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global multi-vendor support services include,

In August 2023, Google Cloud and HashiCorp Partner to Provide Multi-Vendor Support Services. Google Cloud and HashiCorp, a Google technology partner, have announced a partnership to provide multi-vendor support services.

In June 2023, Red Hat and Ericsson announced a collaboration to test network functions and platforms for next-generation services in multi-vendor environments. This collaboration will help service providers launch next-generation services more quickly in a multi-vendor environment.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global multi-vendor support services growth include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Clear Technologies, Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Evernex Group SAS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Quantum Corp, Blue Sky Group Ltd, and Softcat plc, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global multi-vendor support services market based on type, application, and region.

Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Professional Managed

Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application IT & Telecommunication BFSI Healthcare Energy & Power Industrial Manufacturing Others

Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



