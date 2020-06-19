Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New memoir reveals how a young Turkish immigrant attained a sliver of the American Dream

New memoir reveals how a young Turkish immigrant attained a sliver of the American Dream

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Dogan Uygur inspires readers with his success story in ‘The Original Young Turk’

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Born in 1937 in the wake of the Turkish War of Independence, Dogan Uygur grew up in a virtually unknown agricultural town in southern Turkey. Although he was loved and supported by his community and family, Uygur yearned for more than the fields of Kilis and the backbreaking work of a poor subsistence farmer. He dreamed of escaping the dreary routines, lack of social mobility and violent run-ins with Syrian soldiers to live a life of his choosing. He shares his inspiring journey of fulfilling the American dream within the pages of “The Original Young Turk” (published by Archway Publishing).

 

This memoir shares a true immigrant story that proves that no matter what obstacles one face in life, success is possible through persistence, gumption and help from others. Here, Uygur imparts lessons about the importance of opportunity, diversity, community and a relentless work ethic, guiding others to attain their own versions of success by pursuing education, taking risks and seizing opportunities, overcoming failure, questioning deep-held assumptions, and maintaining a progressive, positive attitude. From the difficulties of a low-income subsistent farmer to the successes in engineering and real estate, the book provides readers inspiration through the author’s personal stories of triumph, determination and academic achievement in two countries. It also explores how America’s approach to immigrants has changed over the years.

 

“My life’s story is not remarkable and I’ve never exaggerated or embellished my experiences. I haven’t written this book to make millions or simply for posterity’s sake, but to help those people looking for a roadmap to success, while telling the story of a regular working man’s life over the past 80-plus years,” the author explains. “No matter where someone emigrates from, or immigrates to, we all deserve a chance to achieve success and freedom, the type that only comes through opportunities, like those I’m proud to say I received both in Turkey and in the U.S.”

 

“The Original Young Turk” highlights how hard work and determination are integral elements to personal and professional success.  The author hopes that the book will bring readers insight and enlightenment, along with a good dose of entertainment, which they can use to make their individual and collective lives better. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Original-Young-Turk-Stories-American/dp/1480886602.

 

“The Original Young Turk”

By Dogan Uygur

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 246 pages | ISBN 9781480886582

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 246 pages | ISBN 9781480886605

E-Book | 246 pages | ISBN 9781480886599

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Dogan Uygur is an engineer, entrepreneur and writer. Born and raised in southern Turkey, he attended college in Istanbul before moving to the U.S. for graduate school in 1961. He has started and ran businesses both in Turkey and America, including Enternasyonal Makina Sanayi, a company that was at the forefront of Turkish machine manufacturing during the 1970s. After escaping political upheaval in Turkey in 1978, he returned to the U.S., where he worked in commercial real estate for nearly 30 years. Today, he lives in Freehold, New Jersey, with his wife, Nukhet.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment

  • Cover_m 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
888-242-5904
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.