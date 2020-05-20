Breaking News
New memoir reveals that fascinating life of an African American change agent

James H. Lowry shares his success story to inspire the next generation of leaders to make a better world

CHICAGO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — James H. Lowry encapsulated his 30-plus years of experience in the field of minority business development in the book he co-authored in 2011, “Minority Business Success: Refocusing on the American Dream.” In his latest publication, “Change Agent: A Life Dedicated to Creating Wealth for Minorities” (published by Archway Publishing). Lowry delivers a deeply personal, candid and often humorous portrayal of his journey as a trailblazing African American. 

More than just a story of his life going from the South Side of Chicago to Wall Street, this memoir illustrates the power of iconic mentors and pivotal opportunities leveraged across the globe. Lowry describes how he was influenced by the positive advancement of the civil rights movement and demonstrates how breakthroughs can be achieved through years of lessons learned. Here, the author delivers a plan to accelerate economic development in the black community, highlighting the need for blacks to gain a deeper understanding of the United States free enterprise system to be more meaningful players in it.

“The United States is going through the most challenging phase of our history, and race relationships need to be understood and leveraged if we can progress positively,” Lowry points out. “People of all ethnic, religious backgrounds, and genders have to work together to make the world better.”

“Change Agent: A Life Dedicated to Creating Wealth for Minorities” intends to offer a roadmap for the next generation of leaders and inspire new change agents to take the reins. By sharing his success story, the author hopes readers will be encouraged to work together and maximize their knowledge and resources for the betterment of all. Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001221083 to purchase a copy.

“Change Agent: A Life Dedicated to Creating Wealth for Minorities”

By James H. Lowry

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 312 pages | ISBN 9781480887237

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 312 pages | ISBN 9781480887244

E-Book | 312 pages | ISBN 9781480887251

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

James H. Lowry is a business icon, sought-after speaker, strategic advisor and nationally recognized workforce and supplier diversity expert and pioneer. Lowry was the first African American consultant for global consulting firm McKinsey & Company in 1968. Later, he became the first African American senior partner at the prestigious Boston Consulting Group, where he led the firm’s workforce diversity, ethnic marketing and minority business development consulting practice. Lowry continues to serve as a senior advisor to BCG, while heading his own private consulting firm, James H. Lowry & Associates. Lowry was inducted into the inaugural class of the Minority Business Hall of Fame, and has been awarded the National Minority Supplier Development Council’s Lifetime Achievement Award, MBDA’s Abe Venable Award for Lifetime Achievement, Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council’s Impact Award and the Executive Leadership Council’s Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

