New memoir shares stories to inspire readers to have a life filled with successes and joy using direction from heaven

In ‘My life with MR. GOOD’ author Taisja Laudy offers guidance, fulfillment and spiritual growth

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Through a compilation of stories; Taisja Laudy’s memoir “My life with MR. GOOD: How to live a Life Guided by Heaven and Fulfill Yourself While Living It” (published by Balboa Press) shares the author’s life experiences and her important and ever-present relationship with God.

The author and Mr. Good are the main characters, their relationship and communication are the clue to the reader to find the same thing in their own life. The book is about coming back “home,” finding one’s true self, authenticity, clarity, vision. “My Life with Mr Good” holds dozens of stories about guidance and what to do to have a life filled with successes and joy. Laudy’s life examples illustrate how other’s daily life could look like if they are ready to accept the guidance, and look for inspiration in the life manual everyone has access to.

Laudy wants readers to get from her book “Smile, peace, hope, fresh start, better self understanding, better relationship with our Creator, ideas for making their life better and more joyful.”

“My life with MR. GOOD” is available for purchase online on Balboa Press’ website at: https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/766558-my-life-with-mr-good.

“My life with MR. GOOD”

By Taisja Laudy

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 330 pages | ISBN 9781982249595

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 330 pages | ISBN 9781982249571

E-Book | 330 pages | ISBN 9781982249588

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Taisja Laudy is the creator of GeniusFormula™, and a Founder of few international companies, which all exist to “Bring People to Fulfillment.” She is an expert on human talents and gifts, which Laudy believes people ought to uncover and develop in order to thrive. In her everyday life she stays in close contact with Mr. Good, who provides her with inspiration, which she is later sharing with others via her videos, books, courses and public speeches. More information can be found on the author’s website: https://taisjalaudy.com.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment

Cover_l

CONTACT: Marketing Services Balboa Press 844-682-1282 [email protected]