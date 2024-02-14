Prosecutors unveiled additional details regarding the elaborate bribery scheme involving Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey in a court filing on Monday.
Allegations include a $150,000 bribe, which allegedly featured a diamond engagement ring for his wife, Nadine Menendez, a COVID-19 lab in New Jersey, and a “007” cellphone linked to Nadine.
According to prosecutors, Nadine’s engagement ring was part of a $150,000 bribe from a New Jersey man who asked Men
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Kentucky state Senate passes bill trying juveniles as adults for gun-related felonies - February 14, 2024
- George judge set to hear evidence against DA Fani Willis in Trump case that could disqualify her - February 14, 2024
- Special counsel Jack Smith asks SCOTUS to reject Trump request to delay 2020 election case - February 14, 2024