New Mexico Human Services Department’s current Medicaid Management Information System to be replaced with Conduent’s modular cloud-based technology platform

Conduent’s solution will streamline enterprise Medicaid claims and will provide financial, pharmacy benefit management and data exchange and reporting services

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, today announced that it has been selected by the New Mexico Human Services Department (NMHSD) to deliver a new Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) to replace the agency’s existing system. Conduent’s Medicaid Suite (CMdS), a modular, cloud-based technology platform, will create a seamless experience for providers and improve access for approximately one million state Medicaid members.

Conduent will manage the system implementation, and provide maintenance and enhancements designed to reduce costs while optimizing the state’s Medicaid operations. The CMdS Financial and Claims Modules will form the foundation to transform NMHSD’s MMIS into a future-ready system to support well-coordinated services for providers and members. The all-encompassing replacement project includes the following services:

Enterprise Claims Processing (including medical claims, pharmacy claims, non-medical claims, and other payment types)

Self-Directed Home and Community Based Services

Pharmacy Benefit Management Services

Drug Rebate Management Services

Data Exchange and Reporting Services

“Conduent brings the expertise and solutions that will help position the Human Services Department for the future. By automating manual processes and promoting interoperability between IT systems, operations will become more efficient and effective. We anticipate that the project will also bring significant improvements to help our Medicaid providers by creating a single point of entry for all claims and a streamlined billing process. These and other updates will make it easier for NMHSD and its sister agencies to capture data necessary for measuring and improving health outcomes for our customers,” said Kari Armijo, Acting Secretary, New Mexico Human Services Department.

Conduent provides government agencies with a range of solutions for healthcare, payments and eligibility services, as well as child support and constituent engagement. The company supports approximately 41 million residents annually with various government health programs and processes more than 155 million Medicaid claims every year for 23 states.

“Conduent has proudly served the state of New Mexico for the last 29 years. We are pleased to continue our successful collaboration, now focusing on the transformation of the state’s MMIS technology infrastructure. Our commitment is to bring best-in-class solutions and services that help the Human Services Department meet the mandates to reduce program costs and improve the lives of all New Mexicans,” said Mark King, President of Conduent Government Solutions.

In addition to CMdS and Pharmacy Benefit Management solutions, Conduent’s offerings for the government health sector include its Maven® Disease Surveillance and Outbreak Management Platform and the BenePath® Suite to modernize the eligibility and enrollment process for social services and government aid programs.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers technology-led business process solutions for businesses and governments globally – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies, and reduce costs. 80 percent of Fortune 100 companies and more than 600 government entities count on Conduent as a strategic partner. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering more than 11 million employees through HR services every year, or processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

