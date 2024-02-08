A bill that would reduce personal income taxes across the earnings spectrum and collect more taxes on investment income passed the Democratic-led New Mexico state House on Wednesday.
The broad package of tax changes won House endorsement on a 48-21 vote and now moves to the Senate for consideration.
State government would forgo about $105 million annually overall through adjustments to personal income tax rates and brackets while collecting more taxes on investment income.
