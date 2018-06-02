(Reuters) – Wildfires stoked by low humidity and high temperatures raged on Saturday in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, threatening nearly 1,900 homes and forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate remote communities, fire officials said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- New Mexico, Colorado wildfires force hundreds to evacuate - June 2, 2018
- Cuba set to launch constitutional rewrite to reflect reforms - June 2, 2018
- America’s poor becoming more destitute under Trump: U.N. expert - June 2, 2018