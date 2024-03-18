A former New Mexico county commissioner who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot will not be able to run for future office, following a Supreme Court decision on Monday.

The rejected appeal by former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin leaves him the only elected official thus far to be banned from office in connection with the Capitol attack, which disrupted Congress as it was trying to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory over then-President Trump.

Thou

[Read Full story at source]