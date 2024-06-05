The New Mexico district attorney who indicted actor Alec Baldwin for a 2021 fatal movie-set shooting has defeated her Democratic primary challenger to advance to the November general election.

As of Tuesday night, Mary Carmack-Altwies had garnered 62% of the vote, while 38% voted for her opponent and former boss, Marco Serna. Carmack-Altwies serves in New Mexico’s heavily Democratic First Judicial District, comprised of Rio Arriba, Santa Fe and Los Alamos Counties.

Serna,

[Read Full story at source]